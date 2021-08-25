Erweiterte Funktionen



VivoPower International - Strategic progress masked by COVID shutdowns




25.08.21 13:14
Edison Investment Research

VivoPower International’s strategic plan to develop a sustainable energy solutions (SES) business (including EVs, infrastructure, solar and decarbonisation services) is progressing well. Australia’s COVID shutdowns have affected the Critical Power Services (CPS) division and financials, but should be temporary and not detract from the potential from the SES scale-up. Our forecasts are under review pending the release of full financials.

