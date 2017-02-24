Vivendi FY Adj. Net Income Rises; Provides 2017 View

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vivendi":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French media and music company Vivendi SA (VIVEF.



PK) Thursday reported full year earnings attributable to shareowners of 1.256 billion euros, down 35 percent from 1.93 billion euros last year. Earnings per share declined to 0.95 euros from 1.41 euros last year.

Adjusted net income rose to 755 million euros or 0.54 euros per share from 697 million euros or 0.51 euros per share last year.

EBIT decreased 2 percent to 1.19 billion euros from 1.23 billion euros reported a year ago.

Revenues were 10.8 billion euros, up 0.5 percent from 10.76 billion euros last year.

The Management Board confirmed to the Supervisory Board that this year it would propose the distribution of an ordinary dividend of 0.40 euros per share with respect to 2016.

Looking ahead to 2017, the company expects revenues should increase by more than 5% and EBITA should increase by around 25%.

