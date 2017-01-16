Erweiterte Funktionen


Vislink Revises Terms Of The Proposed Disposal




16.01.17 09:13
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vislink Plc (VLK.L) Monday announced an agreement to revise the specific terms of the Proposed Disposal.

The headline consideration will remain at $16million and the initial consideration amounts will be $6.5 million of cash.


The Company confirmed that the funds are in transit, and confirmation of receipt is expected to be announced shortly.These funds are only refundable to xG in the event that the Vislink shareholder resolution to approve the revised terms of the Proposed Disposal is not passed.


On completion, xG will issue loan notes for a principal amount of $9.5 million. These loan notes will provide for redemption within 45 days of completion and will be secured over the business and assets being sold. The terms of the loan notes and security are to be agreed in advance of the general meeting.


Further, the company said it has also agreed sellers to retain the right to any sums received in future in respect of an outstanding debt subject to a maximum sum of $2 million.


Completion of the Proposed Disposal is now due to take place on the day shareholder approval of the revised terms of the Proposed Disposal is obtained.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium!
Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium! Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:55 , dpa-AFX
OTS: WEKA Holding GmbH & Co KG / WEK [...]
10:54 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
10:39 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Finanztip Verbraucherinformation gemeinn [...]
10:27 , dpa-AFX
Börse Frankfurt-News: Kurse solide untermauer [...]
10:25 , dpa-AFX
Transaction in Own Shares
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...