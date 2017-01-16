Vislink Revises Terms Of The Proposed Disposal

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vislink Plc (VLK.L) Monday announced an agreement to revise the specific terms of the Proposed Disposal.



The headline consideration will remain at $16million and the initial consideration amounts will be $6.5 million of cash.

The Company confirmed that the funds are in transit, and confirmation of receipt is expected to be announced shortly.These funds are only refundable to xG in the event that the Vislink shareholder resolution to approve the revised terms of the Proposed Disposal is not passed.

On completion, xG will issue loan notes for a principal amount of $9.5 million. These loan notes will provide for redemption within 45 days of completion and will be secured over the business and assets being sold. The terms of the loan notes and security are to be agreed in advance of the general meeting.

Further, the company said it has also agreed sellers to retain the right to any sums received in future in respect of an outstanding debt subject to a maximum sum of $2 million.

Completion of the Proposed Disposal is now due to take place on the day shareholder approval of the revised terms of the Proposed Disposal is obtained.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM