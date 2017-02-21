Erweiterte Funktionen



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces 28% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line




21.02.17 13:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc.

(VPG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $3.43 million, or $0.26 per share. This was higher than $2.67 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $55.81 million. This was down from $58.91 million last year.


Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $3.43 Mln. vs. $2.67 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $55.81 Mln vs. $58.91 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.3%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $55 - $60 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,145 € 16,02 € 0,125 € +0,78% 21.02./14:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92835K1034 A1C1AL 18,32 € 9,97 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 16,145 € +0,78%  14:05
München 15,58 € +0,26%  08:01
NYSE 17,00 $ 0,00%  17.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...