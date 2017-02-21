Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces 28% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc.



(VPG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $3.43 million, or $0.26 per share. This was higher than $2.67 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $55.81 million. This was down from $58.91 million last year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $3.43 Mln. vs. $2.67 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $55.81 Mln vs. $58.91 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.3%

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $55 - $60 Mln

