Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Reveals 28% Gain In Q4 Profit




07.02.17 13:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

(VSH) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $27.34 million, or $0.18 per share. This was higher than $21.30 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $570.82 million. This was up from $555.93 million last year.


Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $27.34 Mln. vs. $21.30 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $570.82 Mln vs. $555.93 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%


-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $575 - $615 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,203 € 15,482 € -0,279 € -1,80% 07.02./14:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9282981086 861320 15,93 € 9,12 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 15,405 € 0,00%  08:00
NYSE 16,55 $ 0,00%  06.02.17
Berlin 15,505 € -0,10%  14:05
Düsseldorf 15,30 € -0,55%  09:45
Frankfurt 15,304 € -1,07%  09:03
Stuttgart 15,203 € -1,80%  08:05
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...