Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Reveals 28% Gain In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc.



(VSH) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $27.34 million, or $0.18 per share. This was higher than $21.30 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $570.82 million. This was up from $555.93 million last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $27.34 Mln. vs. $21.30 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $570.82 Mln vs. $555.93 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $575 - $615 Mln

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

