Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates
03.11.21 12:59
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.
The company’s bottom line totaled $96.82 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $33.48 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year’s third quarter.
Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings
