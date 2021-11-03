Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company’s bottom line totaled $96.82 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $33.48 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year’s third quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings



