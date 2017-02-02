Visa Inc. Updates 2017 Financial Outlook
02.02.17 22:47
dpa-AFX
SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) announced, for 2017, the company now expects GAAP: annual net revenue growth - 16% to 18% range on a nominal dollar basis, including 2.0 to 2.5 ppts of negative foreign currency impact; and annual class A common stock earnings per share growth - low 30s on a GAAP nominal dollar basis and mid-teens on an adjusted, non-GAAP nominal dollar basis, both including 2.5 to 3.0 ppts of negative foreign currency impact.
Alfred Kelly, Jr., CEO of Visa Inc., said: "As we look ahead, we continue to see good momentum in the business driven by domestic and cross-border volumes, increasing consumer participation in electronic payments in developing markets, and the further acceleration of e-commerce in developed markets," added Kelly. "We remain focused on the integration of Europe which is proceeding well."
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|82,30 $
|82,44 $
|-0,14 $
|-0,17%
|02.02./23:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92826C8394
|A0NC7B
|84,27 $
|66,12 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|75,941 €
|-0,62%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|76,096 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|NYSE
|82,30 $
|-0,17%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|76,099 €
|-0,51%
|02.02.17
|Xetra
|76,17 €
|-0,68%
|02.02.17
|München
|75,95 €
|-0,72%
|02.02.17
|Hamburg
|75,83 €
|-0,97%
|02.02.17
|Hannover
|75,83 €
|-0,97%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|76,00 €
|-1,77%
|02.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|75,61 €
|-1,83%
|02.02.17
