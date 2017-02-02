Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Visa":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Visa Inc. Updates 2017 Financial Outlook




02.02.17 22:47
dpa-AFX


SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) announced, for 2017, the company now expects GAAP: annual net revenue growth - 16% to 18% range on a nominal dollar basis, including 2.0 to 2.5 ppts of negative foreign currency impact; and annual class A common stock earnings per share growth - low 30s on a GAAP nominal dollar basis and mid-teens on an adjusted, non-GAAP nominal dollar basis, both including 2.5 to 3.0 ppts of negative foreign currency impact.


Alfred Kelly, Jr., CEO of Visa Inc., said: "As we look ahead, we continue to see good momentum in the business driven by domestic and cross-border volumes, increasing consumer participation in electronic payments in developing markets, and the further acceleration of e-commerce in developed markets," added Kelly. "We remain focused on the integration of Europe which is proceeding well."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
82,30 $ 82,44 $ -0,14 $ -0,17% 02.02./23:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92826C8394 A0NC7B 84,27 $ 66,12 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		75,941 € -0,62%  02.02.17
Stuttgart 76,096 € 0,00%  02.02.17
NYSE 82,30 $ -0,17%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 76,099 € -0,51%  02.02.17
Xetra 76,17 € -0,68%  02.02.17
München 75,95 € -0,72%  02.02.17
Hamburg 75,83 € -0,97%  02.02.17
Hannover 75,83 € -0,97%  02.02.17
Berlin 76,00 € -1,77%  02.02.17
Düsseldorf 75,61 € -1,83%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Visa Inc + Europe 25.10.16
  Löschung 27.05.16
109 Visa.................die Freiheit ne. 06.03.16
19 Jetzt einen Einstieg wagen ???. 21.12.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...