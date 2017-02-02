Visa Inc. Profit Rises 7% In Q1
02.02.17 22:29
dpa-AFX
SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $2.07 billion, or $0.86 per share. This was up from $1.94 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $4.46 billion. This was up from $3.57 billion last year.
Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $2.07 Bln. vs. $1.94 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -Revenue (Q1): $4.46 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|82,30 $
|82,44 $
|-0,14 $
|-0,17%
|02.02./23:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92826C8394
|A0NC7B
|84,27 $
|66,12 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|75,941 €
|-0,62%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|76,096 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|NYSE
|82,30 $
|-0,17%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|76,099 €
|-0,51%
|02.02.17
|Xetra
|76,17 €
|-0,68%
|02.02.17
|München
|75,95 €
|-0,72%
|02.02.17
|Hamburg
|75,83 €
|-0,97%
|02.02.17
|Hannover
|75,83 €
|-0,97%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|76,00 €
|-1,77%
|02.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|75,61 €
|-1,83%
|02.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|8
|Visa Inc + Europe
|25.10.16
|Löschung
|27.05.16
|109
|Visa.................die Freiheit ne.
|06.03.16
|19
|Jetzt einen Einstieg wagen ???.
|21.12.10