Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Visa":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Visa Inc. Profit Rises 7% In Q1




02.02.17 22:29
dpa-AFX


SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $2.07 billion, or $0.86 per share. This was up from $1.94 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $4.46 billion. This was up from $3.57 billion last year.


Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $2.07 Bln. vs. $1.94 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -Revenue (Q1): $4.46 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
82,30 $ 82,44 $ -0,14 $ -0,17% 02.02./23:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92826C8394 A0NC7B 84,27 $ 66,12 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		75,941 € -0,62%  02.02.17
Stuttgart 76,096 € 0,00%  02.02.17
NYSE 82,30 $ -0,17%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 76,099 € -0,51%  02.02.17
Xetra 76,17 € -0,68%  02.02.17
München 75,95 € -0,72%  02.02.17
Hamburg 75,83 € -0,97%  02.02.17
Hannover 75,83 € -0,97%  02.02.17
Berlin 76,00 € -1,77%  02.02.17
Düsseldorf 75,61 € -1,83%  02.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Visa Inc + Europe 25.10.16
  Löschung 27.05.16
109 Visa.................die Freiheit ne. 06.03.16
19 Jetzt einen Einstieg wagen ???. 21.12.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...