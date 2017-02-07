Virtual Reality Rock Band Set For March

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rock Band VR, the most awaited games in the Oculus Rift's catalog, is coming on March 23.

Oculus and Rock Band developer Harmonix announced the news on Twitter.



The company has opened the preorders through amazon, selling the game with a bundled guitar peripheral for $69.99.

"The idea that players can craft their own guitar parts in real-time is kind of mind-blowing, " said the game's creative head Greg LoPiccolo. "Laying down solos in RBVR is one of the most satisfying things I have ever done in a video game."

The game comes with 60 songs, three of which are Aerosmith's "Walk this Way," The Killers' "When You Were Young," and Paramore's "Ain't it Fun."

