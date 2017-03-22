Erweiterte Funktionen


Villeroy Says Not Yet Time For ECB To Exit QE




22.03.17 13:06
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - It is clearly not yet time for the European Central Bank to wind down monetary stimulus though inflation is hovering near its target and economic recovery is gaining momentum, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said Wednesday.


Speaking in Frankfurt, Villeroy, who heads the Bank of France, said "Given this progress, should we stop pursuing an accommodative monetary policy?"


"At this stage, the answer is clearly no," he added.


The ECB has maintained that the recent spike in inflation is temporary as it is driven largely by energy prices and that there is a stronger need for an accommodative policy stance given the high political uncertainty across the world.


