Vietnam Enterprise Investments - An integral participant in Vietnamese growth
21.03.22 07:00
Edison Investment Research
Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL) is the largest and longest-established Vietnamese equities closed-end fund. VEIL has materially outperformed its peers and the VN Index during the past three, five and 10 years. This included a very strong performance in 2021, when VEIL’s NAV was up 47% against a 1.5% decline in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The trust is well positioned for longer-term investors looking for exposure to the fast-growing Vietnamese economy via a relatively large and liquid listed equity vehicle. Dragon’s focused approach targets future winners within growing sectors in Vietnam.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,70 €
|8,45 €
|0,25 €
|+2,96%
|21.03./10:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG9361H1092
|757618
|9,45 €
|6,55 €
= Realtime
