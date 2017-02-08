Erweiterte Funktionen



Victrex Q1 Revenues Edge Down; To Form JV With Tri-Mack Plastics




08.02.17 09:09
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc (VCT.L) reported that its Group revenue for the first quarter of 2017 were 55.7 million pounds, down slightly from 56.0 million pounds in the year-ago period.

Group sales volume for the quarter was 810 tonnes, down 6 percent from 860 tonnes in the prior-year period.


The company noted that its first quarter sales volumes in the core business, excluding Consumer Electronics, were 25 percent ahead of the prior-year quarter, reflecting growth across Automotive, Aerospace, Energy & Industrial and Value Adding Resellers. Electronics, outside of the large Consumer Electronics order, also saw growth.


Further, Victrex said it is investing to help accelerate its Aerospace Loaded Brackets mega-programme through a joint venture with Tri-Mack Plastics, a partner for manufacturing semi-finished and finished parts within Aerospace.


The joint-venture, TxV Aerospace Composites, will focus on developing a new supply chain, with the capability to manufacture, at scale, unique and differentiated Loaded Brackets, blending new PEEK and PAEK polymer grades and composite materials.


Victrex will have the majority share of the JV and total capital expenditure from Victrex is anticipated to be around 10 million pounds, spread over the next three years.


Looking ahead, Victrex said it remains comfortable with expectations for 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



