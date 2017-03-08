Viacom Reportedly In Talks With Former Fox Executive To Lead Paramount

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB, VIA) is in talks with former 20th Century Fox studio chief Jim Gianopulos to run its Paramount Pictures unit and with Oscar-nominated producer Michael De Luca to become his second-in-command, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.





Gianopulos is being considered to run the film and fledgling TV operations of the studio, which produced "Mission: Impossible" and "Transformers," but no deal has been struck yet with either executive. The talks could still fall apart, the report said.

Last month, Viacom said that Brad Grey would step down from his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures.

