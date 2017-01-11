Erweiterte Funktionen



Viacom Names David Lynn President & CEO Of Viacom International Media Networks




11.01.17 13:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB, VIA) announced the appointment of David Lynn as President and CEO of Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN).

Lynn is currently President of VIMN's operations in the UK, Northern and Eastern Europe. As CEO of VIMN, Lynn will have management oversight of all of Viacom's media networks and related businesses outside the U.S. Lynn will report to Bob Bakish, whom he replaces as CEO of VIMN following Bakish's promotion to become President and CEO of Viacom Inc.


Bob Bakish said: "Viacom's international business has grown strongly over the last decade and our operations managed out of the UK, under David's leadership, have been integral to that growth. David has an outstanding track record at the helm of our UK business, including leading our successful acquisition and integration of Channel 5."


Lynn will be based in London but will also work regularly out of VIMN's offices in New York.


