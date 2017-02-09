Erweiterte Funktionen



Viacom Inc. Profit Drops 12% In Q1




09.02.17 13:24
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit totaled $413 million, or $1.04 per share. This was lower than $470 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.32 billion. This was up from $3.15 billion last year.


Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $413 Mln. vs. $470 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.1% -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q1): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%


MMMM




Aktuell
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,68 € 38,84 € 0,84 € +2,16% 09.02./14:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92553P2011 A0HM1Q 41,40 € 26,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,68 € +2,16%  13:08
Stuttgart 39,051 € +0,80%  12:09
Hamburg 39,23 € +0,77%  08:10
München 39,21 € +0,77%  08:06
Berlin 39,21 € +0,77%  08:07
Frankfurt 39,193 € +0,19%  13:08
Düsseldorf 39,01 € +0,05%  09:53
Nasdaq 42,07 $ 0,00%  08.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  


