Veteran Anne Kirkpatrick To Head Troubled Oakland Police Agency




05.01.17 15:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anne Kirkpatrick has been appointed the City of Oakland's new Chief of Police.


Mayor Libby Schaaf and City Administrator Sabrina Landreth jointly announced the selection of Anne Kirkpatrick, who will be the first female leader of the troubled Oakland Police Department.


One of the most tenured police chiefs in the country, Kirkpatrick is tasked with restoring confidence in an agency that saw three chiefs being replaced in as many weeks this summer after several officers were implicated in a sex scandal with an underage girl.


The 34-year veteran law enforcement leader previously served the people of the state of Washington as Chief of Police for the cities of Spokane, Federal Way and Ellensburg. She also held the post of Chief Deputy (Undersheriff) in King County, Washington.


Kirkpatrick comes to the City of Oakland from Chicago, where she led the Chicago Police Department's reform efforts.


She will assume her duties as Oakland's Police Chief on February 27, the authorities said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



