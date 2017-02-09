Erweiterte Funktionen


Veteran Al Qaeda Leader In Syria, 10 Other Militants, Killed In US Bombing




09.02.17 13:30
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US military has said that it had killed eleven Al-Qaeda operativesin a bombing raid in Syria.


U.S. forces killed 11 al-Qaida operatives , including a veteran leader and suicide bombing pioneer, in two precision airstrikes conducted Feb. 3-4 near Idlib, Syria, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement issued Wednesday.


The Feb. 4 airstrike killed Abu Hani al-Masri, a legacy al-Qaida terrorist with ties to the group's senior leaders, including Ayman al-Zawahiri and the late Osama bin Laden, Davis said in the statement. Al-Masri oversaw the creation and operation of many al-Qaida training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and '90s. He was also one of the founders of Egyptian Islamic Jihad, the first Sunni group to use suicide bombers in their terror attacks, Davis said. EIJ is responsible for multiple attacks against U.S. and allied facilities and personnel, including a 1998 attempt to blow up the American embassy in Albania.


The February 3 airstrike killed 10 terrorists in a building being used as an al-Qaida meeting place.


These strikes disrupt al-Qaida's ability to plot and direct external attacks targeting the U.S. and our interests worldwide, Davis said. The extremists are increasingly questioning the loyalty of their members, the spokesman added, as paranoia spreads throughout their network about the many strikes conducted against them.


U.S. forces have struck multiple meeting locations, an established basic training camp and four leaders since the beginning of the year, Davis said.


