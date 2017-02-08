Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vestas":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Vestas Wind Systems Q4 Pre-tax Profit Rises




08.02.17 09:26
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.

PK) reported that its profit before tax for the fourth-quarter increased 13.9% to 458 million euros from 402 million euros last year.


Operating profit (EBIT) before special items grew to 504 million euros from 404 million euros in the prior year.


Gross profit amounted to 667 million euros, an increase of 92 million euros. The increase in gross profit was mainly driven by the increased revenue, better average project margins, and a positive contribution from the service business, slightly offset by an increase in capacity costs as a consequence of the higher activity levels.


Revenue for the quarter grew 9.2% to 3.313 billion euros from 3.035 billion euros in the prior year.


For 2017, Vestas expects revenue to range between 9.25 billion euros and 10.25 billion euros including service revenue, which is expected to grow. Vestas expects to achieve an EBIT margin before special items of 12-14 percent with the service EBIT margin remaining stable.


Total investments are expected to amount to about 350 million euros, and the free cash flow is expected to be minimum 700 million euros in 2017.


The Board of Directors recommends to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of DKK 9.71 per share, compared to DKK 6.82 last year, and equivalent to 30 percent of the net profit for the year, be distributed to the shareholders.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
68,50 € 66,55 € 1,95 € +2,93% 08.02./10:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DK0010268606 913769 76,44 € 50,26 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		68,672 € +3,42%  10:42
Stuttgart 68,152 € +3,26%  09:48
Berlin 68,31 € +3,13%  10:21
Xetra 68,50 € +2,93%  10:27
Frankfurt 67,822 € +1,99%  09:47
Düsseldorf 67,47 € +0,37%  09:21
Hamburg 66,21 € +0,36%  08:12
München 66,20 € +0,26%  08:07
Hannover 66,21 € -1,03%  08:11
Nasdaq OTC Other 71,02 $ -3,57%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1494 Vestas -alles andere als flügell. 09:23
2713 Der größte Börsenboom aller Z. 02.02.17
5251 Weltweit grösster Windkraftanl. 06.01.17
656 Zukunft Offshore 03.05.16
187 Nordex und Vestas, zwei Aktie. 01.03.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...