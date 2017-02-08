Vestas Wind Systems Q4 Pre-tax Profit Rises

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vestas":

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.



PK) reported that its profit before tax for the fourth-quarter increased 13.9% to 458 million euros from 402 million euros last year.

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items grew to 504 million euros from 404 million euros in the prior year.

Gross profit amounted to 667 million euros, an increase of 92 million euros. The increase in gross profit was mainly driven by the increased revenue, better average project margins, and a positive contribution from the service business, slightly offset by an increase in capacity costs as a consequence of the higher activity levels.

Revenue for the quarter grew 9.2% to 3.313 billion euros from 3.035 billion euros in the prior year.

For 2017, Vestas expects revenue to range between 9.25 billion euros and 10.25 billion euros including service revenue, which is expected to grow. Vestas expects to achieve an EBIT margin before special items of 12-14 percent with the service EBIT margin remaining stable.

Total investments are expected to amount to about 350 million euros, and the free cash flow is expected to be minimum 700 million euros in 2017.

The Board of Directors recommends to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of DKK 9.71 per share, compared to DKK 6.82 last year, and equivalent to 30 percent of the net profit for the year, be distributed to the shareholders.

