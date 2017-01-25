Erweiterte Funktionen

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reveals 100% Rise In Q4 Earnings




25.01.17 22:36
dpa-AFX


CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(VRTX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $88 million, or $0.35 per share. This was higher than $44 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $458.71 million. This was up from $417.94 million last year.


Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $88 Mln. vs. $44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 94.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $458.71 Mln vs. $417.94 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



