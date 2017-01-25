Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reveals 100% Rise In Q4 Earnings
25.01.17 22:36
dpa-AFX
CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(VRTX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $88 million, or $0.35 per share. This was higher than $44 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $458.71 million. This was up from $417.94 million last year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $88 Mln. vs. $44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 94.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $458.71 Mln vs. $417.94 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.8%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|85,19 $
|82,24 $
|2,95 $
|+3,59%
|25.01./23:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92532F1003
|882807
|103,73 $
|71,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|79,20 €
|+4,58%
|21:35
|Nasdaq
|85,19 $
|+3,59%
|22:15
|Hamburg
|76,33 €
|+1,53%
|08:07
|Hannover
|76,33 €
|+1,53%
|08:06
|Düsseldorf
|76,31 €
|+1,52%
|09:12
|Frankfurt
|76,274 €
|+1,43%
|08:03
|München
|76,27 €
|+1,42%
|08:00
|Berlin
|76,48 €
|+1,42%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|78,965 €
|0,00%
|21:35
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals INC.
|14.09.16
|48
|Geld verdienen mit kleineren am.
|02.05.14
|45
|Biotech-Fundamentalthread
|13.12.13
|23
|Achtet mal auf Vertex Pharma.
|25.04.13
|7
|Kann man die Aktie in D hand.
|06.11.07