Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reveals 100% Rise In Q4 Earnings

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.



(VRTX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $88 million, or $0.35 per share. This was higher than $44 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $458.71 million. This was up from $417.94 million last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $88 Mln. vs. $44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 94.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $458.71 Mln vs. $417.94 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.8%

