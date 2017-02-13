Verizon Unveils Unlimited Data Plan

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Verizon":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Beginning Monday, Verizon is offering an introductory plan that gives users unlimited data on their smartphone and tablet on the 4G LTE network in the country.



With Verizon Unlimited, the users also get HD video streaming, Mobile Hotspot, calling and texting to Mexico and Canada and up to 500 MB/day of 4G LTE roaming in Mexico and Canada - included.

Verizon Unlimited comes in two options: $80 for unlimited data, talk and text on your smartphone with paper-free billing and AutoPay; $45 per line for four lines with unlimited data, talk and text on smartphones and tablets with paper-free billing and AutoPay.

The company said the users can add a connected smart watch, GizmoPal, or other connected device for just $5 each month. Get TravelPass for $10 per day (500 MB/day limit; 2G speeds after that) while overseas. Mobile Hotspot with 10 GB of 4G LTE data is included at no charge (after 10 GB users will get 3G data speeds).

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM