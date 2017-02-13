Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Verizon":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Verizon Unveils Unlimited Data Plan




13.02.17 01:48
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Beginning Monday, Verizon is offering an introductory plan that gives users unlimited data on their smartphone and tablet on the 4G LTE network in the country.

With Verizon Unlimited, the users also get HD video streaming, Mobile Hotspot, calling and texting to Mexico and Canada and up to 500 MB/day of 4G LTE roaming in Mexico and Canada - included.


Verizon Unlimited comes in two options: $80 for unlimited data, talk and text on your smartphone with paper-free billing and AutoPay; $45 per line for four lines with unlimited data, talk and text on smartphones and tablets with paper-free billing and AutoPay.


The company said the users can add a connected smart watch, GizmoPal, or other connected device for just $5 each month. Get TravelPass for $10 per day (500 MB/day limit; 2G speeds after that) while overseas. Mobile Hotspot with 10 GB of 4G LTE data is included at no charge (after 10 GB users will get 3G data speeds).


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Closing der Übernahme in wenigen Tagen - Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
48,98 $ 48,81 $ 0,17 $ +0,35% 11.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92343V1044 868402 56,95 $ 46,01 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		46,11 € +0,59%  10.02.17
Düsseldorf 46,02 € +2,04%  10.02.17
München 46,30 € +1,96%  10.02.17
Frankfurt 46,15 € +1,24%  10.02.17
Hannover 45,74 € +1,15%  10.02.17
Berlin 45,875 € +0,78%  10.02.17
Hamburg 45,74 € +0,55%  10.02.17
NYSE 48,98 $ +0,35%  10.02.17
Xetra 45,81 € +0,11%  10.02.17
Stuttgart 46,12 € 0,00%  10.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Verizon - Entscheidung in den . 24.05.16
18 Vodafon, Verizon, Br. Telecom. 20.11.14
13 Verizon - heillos überverkauft! 08.06.13
62 Telekom hinkt dem Dax hinterh. 22.11.05
  Verizon erzielt kräftiges Gewin. 27.04.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...