Verizon Reportedly Nears Yahoo Deal At Lower Price




16.02.17 04:15
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc.

(VZ) and Yahoo Inc. (YHOO) are closing in on a revised deal that would reduce the price Verizon would pay for the internet company's core business by about $300 million, according to reports citing people person familiar with the matter.


The two companies also are discussing an agreement to share any future liabilities as a result of two massive data breaches Yahoo disclosed after the companies struck their original $4.8 billion deal in July, the reports said.


The reports noted that an announcement of the new agreement could come in a matter of days or weeks.


Separately, Yahoo said it is notifying users this week whose accounts it believes were compromised over the past two years by hackers forging digital files called cookies. But, Yahoo didn't say how many users it is notifying.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



