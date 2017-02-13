Verizon Brings Back Unlimited Data

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Verizon":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.



S. wireless provider Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has announced it will start offering unlimited data plans from Monday.

Verizon will charge $80 a month for a single line, with unlimited data, talking and texting. A plan with four lines will cost $180. The plan is available to both new and existing customers.

"With Verizon Unlimited, you also get HD video streaming, Mobile Hotspot, calling and texting to Mexico and Canada and up to 500 MB/day of 4G LTE roaming in Mexico and Canada - included," the company said in a statement.

Verizon is the last major national carrier to offer unlimited data plan, with AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint already offering an unlimited plan in some form. Verizon had stopped offering an unlimited plan seven years ago and had been refusing to offer the unlimited plan again fearing it will hurt its bottom line. However, the wireless provider was forced to adopt the offer after the consumers of other wireless carrier were impressed with unlimited plans while Verizon continued to see slowing subscriber growth.

"We also fundamentally want you to have more choice. We're not limiting you to a single plan. If you don't need unlimited data, we still have 5 GB, S, M, and L Verizon plans that are perfect for you," said Ronan Dunne, president of Verizon's wireless division.

