Verisk Analytics Inc. Announces 6% Rise In Q4 Bottom Line
22.02.17 00:04
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc.
(VRSK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $135.4 million, or $0.80 per share. This was higher than $128.3 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $506.1 million. This was up from $477.4 million last year.
Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $135.4 Mln. vs. $128.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -Revenue (Q4): $506.1 Mln vs. $477.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|85,19 $
|84,90 $
|0,29 $
|+0,34%
|22.02./00:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92345Y1064
|A0YA2M
|86,00 $
|67,07 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|80,77 €
|0,00%
|20.02.17
|Nasdaq
|85,19 $
|+0,34%
|21.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|79,62 €
|+0,29%
|21.02.17
|Hamburg
|79,59 €
|+0,25%
|21.02.17
|Frankfurt
|79,589 €
|+0,21%
|21.02.17
|München
|79,93 €
|+0,18%
|21.02.17
|Stuttgart
|79,599 €
|0,00%
|21.02.17
|Berlin
|79,93 €
|-0,04%
|21.02.17
