Verisign Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs 10%




09.02.17 22:28
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $115.25 million, or $0.92 per share. This was up from $105.08 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $286.27 million. This was up from $272.63 million last year.


Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $115.25 Mln. vs. $105.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $286.27 Mln vs. $272.63 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
82,52 $ 82,57 $ -0,05 $ -0,06% 09.02./22:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92343E1029 911090 91,99 $ 70,26 $
Werte im Artikel
6,73 plus
+0,78%
82,52 minus
-0,06%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		77,38 € +0,43%  16:25
Hamburg 75,94 € +0,30%  08:10
München 75,94 € +0,17%  08:00
Frankfurt 75,86 € +0,02%  09:15
Stuttgart 77,21 € 0,00%  20:05
Nasdaq 82,52 $ -0,06%  22:00
Düsseldorf 75,76 € -0,12%  09:56
Berlin 77,53 € -0,14%  19:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
