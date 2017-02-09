Verisign Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs 10%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "VeriSign":

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $115.25 million, or $0.92 per share. This was up from $105.08 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $286.27 million. This was up from $272.63 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $115.25 Mln. vs. $105.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $286.27 Mln vs. $272.63 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM