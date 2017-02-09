Verisign Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs 10%
09.02.17 22:28
dpa-AFX
MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $115.25 million, or $0.92 per share. This was up from $105.08 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $286.27 million. This was up from $272.63 million last year.
Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $115.25 Mln. vs. $105.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $286.27 Mln vs. $272.63 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|82,52 $
|82,57 $
|-0,05 $
|-0,06%
|09.02./22:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92343E1029
|911090
|91,99 $
|70,26 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|77,38 €
|+0,43%
|16:25
|Hamburg
|75,94 €
|+0,30%
|08:10
|München
|75,94 €
|+0,17%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|75,86 €
|+0,02%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|77,21 €
|0,00%
|20:05
|Nasdaq
|82,52 $
|-0,06%
|22:00
|Düsseldorf
|75,76 €
|-0,12%
|09:56
|Berlin
|77,53 €
|-0,14%
|19:35
