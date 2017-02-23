Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Veolia Environnement":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Veolia FY16 Profit Down On Weak Revenues; Sees Revenue Growth Ahead




23.02.17 09:56
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French resource management firm Veolia Environnement (VE) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 net income - Group share amounted to 382 million euros, down from 450 million euros in 2015.


Current net income-group share increased 10.8% to 610 million euros from 580 million euros last year.


Current EBIT grew 5.2% year-over-year to 1.384 billion euros in 2016. EBITDA improved 2% to 3.06 billion euros.


Revenue declined 2.3% to 24.39 billion euros from last year's 24.97 billion euros. Excluding representation related to IFRIC 12 fixed payments, revenue was down 0.4% at constant exchange rates.


Revenue also improved significantly in the fourth quarter, with 1.9% growth at constant exchange rates.


Further, the company proposed increase in 2016 dividend to 0.80 euro per share, paid in cash.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects resumption of revenue growth, and stable EBITDA, or moderate EBITDA growth.


For fiscal 2018, the company projects continuation of revenue growth, and resumption of more sustained EBITDA growth. The company also plans more than 300 million euros in cost savings.


For fiscal 2019, the company sees continuation of revenue growth and full impact of cost savings. EBITDA is expected between 3.3 billion euros and 3.5 billion euros, excluding IFRIC 12.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,30 € 16,276 € -0,976 € -6,00% 23.02./10:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000124141 501451 21,72 € 15,06 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,30 € -6,00%  10:30
Berlin 16,585 € +2,66%  08:19
Hannover 16,355 € +2,35%  08:13
Düsseldorf 16,335 € +1,97%  08:41
Stuttgart 16,348 € +0,66%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,91 $ -0,53%  22.02.17
Hamburg 15,395 € -4,50%  09:11
Frankfurt 15,382 € -4,93%  10:16
München 15,39 € -5,76%  09:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
307 Veolia - eine vergessene Aktie. 13.01.17
3 Umwelt und Klimawandel - Meg. 27.07.14
23 Wasser und Privatisierung 06.07.14
5 Veolia - heute Kursturz 10 % . 04.08.11
4 VEOLIA Environne.EO 5 WKN. 02.09.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...