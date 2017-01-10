Erweiterte Funktionen
Ventas Expects 2016 Normalized FFO/Shr Near High-End Of Prior Guidance Range
10.01.17 13:39
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) announced it expects to achieve normalized Funds From Operations per share for 2016 approximating the high-end of its previously announced guidance range of $4.10 to $4.13. The company's full year 2016 same-store cash NOI growth is expected to be within its prior guidance of 2.5 to 3 percent.
For 2017, the company's preliminary expectations include: normalized FFO per share of $4.12 to $4.18; and total company same-store cash NOI growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.
