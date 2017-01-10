Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ventas":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Ventas Expects 2016 Normalized FFO/Shr Near High-End Of Prior Guidance Range




10.01.17 13:39
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) announced it expects to achieve normalized Funds From Operations per share for 2016 approximating the high-end of its previously announced guidance range of $4.10 to $4.13. The company's full year 2016 same-store cash NOI growth is expected to be within its prior guidance of 2.5 to 3 percent.


For 2017, the company's preliminary expectations include: normalized FFO per share of $4.12 to $4.18; and total company same-store cash NOI growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
60,177 € 60,00 € 0,177 € +0,30% 10.01./13:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92276F1003 878380 68,90 € 42,58 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 59,728 € +0,55%  11:40
Frankfurt 60,177 € +0,30%  12:29
Düsseldorf 59,64 € +0,08%  09:19
München 59,66 € 0,00%  08:12
NYSE 63,45 $ 0,00%  09.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Healthcare Real Estate Investm. 09.01.17
  Healthcare Real Estate Investm. 20.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...