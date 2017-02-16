Veggie Noodle Recalls Butternut Spirals Citing Possible Health Risk

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Whole Foods Market":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veggie Noodle Co.



of Austin, Texas is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Butternut Spirals due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. There are no reported illnesses associated with this recall to date.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, while healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

According to the FDA, the recalled product was distributed to Whole Foods Markets and other retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin and is packaged in a 10.7oz clear plastic container, has the UPC Code 852287006059 and has an "Enjoy By" date of February 23, 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM