Veeco Instruments To Buy Ultratech In $815 Mln Deal

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veeco Instruments Inc.



(VECO) agreed to buy Ultratech, Inc. (UTEK), a supplier of lithography, laser-processing and inspection systems used to manufacture semiconductor devices and LED. The implied total transaction value is approximately $815 million and the implied enterprise value is approximately $550 million, net of Ultratech's net cash balance as of December 31, 2016.

The Boards of Directors of both Veeco and Ultratech have unanimously approved the transaction.

Ultratech shareholders will receive $21.75 per share in cash and 0.2675 of a share of Veeco common stock for each Ultratech common share outstanding. Based on Veeco's closing stock price on February 1, 2017, the transaction consideration is valued at approximately $28.64 per Ultratech share.

Post transaction it is projected that Ultratech shareholders will own approximately 15 percent of the combined company.

Veeco Instruments expects this transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS.

Ultratech Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Arthur W. Zafiropoulo said, "Both companies have a strong heritage of developing innovative and cutting-edge technologies. The combined company will create a formidable team to execute against growth opportunities and deliver significant value to customers and shareholders."

Veeco expects to realize approximately $15 million in annualized run rate synergies within 24 months after closing, to be achieved through increased efficiencies and leveraging the scale of the combined businesses. The combined company is expected to have an efficient balance sheet, benefiting from the deployment of excess cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2017, subject to approval by Ultratech shareholders, regulatory approvals in the U.S. and other customary closing conditions.

