Vedanta Resources Q3 EBITDA Rises; Revenue Up 26%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vedanta Resources":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.



L) reported third-quarter total Group EBITDA of $882.3 million compared to $493.6 million, prior year. Total Group revenue was $3.07 billion compared to $2.43 billion, previous year.

The Group noted that its third-quarter revenue and EBITDA were up significantly, reflecting benefits of higher commodity prices and production volumes.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM