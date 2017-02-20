Erweiterte Funktionen
Vedanta Resources Q3 EBITDA Rises; Revenue Up 26%
20.02.17 09:34
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.
L) reported third-quarter total Group EBITDA of $882.3 million compared to $493.6 million, prior year. Total Group revenue was $3.07 billion compared to $2.43 billion, previous year.
The Group noted that its third-quarter revenue and EBITDA were up significantly, reflecting benefits of higher commodity prices and production volumes.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,227 €
|12,125 €
|0,102 €
|+0,84%
|20.02./11:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0033277061
|A0BKZ0
|13,10 €
|3,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,227 €
|+0,84%
|10:20
|Frankfurt
|12,222 €
|+0,63%
|10:21
|Stuttgart
|12,115 €
|+0,26%
|10:51
|München
|12,475 €
|-2,04%
|08:07
|Berlin
|12,185 €
|-2,13%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|12,20 €
|-3,40%
|10:21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,83 $
|-5,24%
|17.02.17
= Realtime
