Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vedanta Resources":
 Aktien      OS    


Vedanta Resources Prices $1 Bond Offering




25.01.17 08:45
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc (VED.

L) said it has priced the offering of bonds in the aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion of 6.375 percent bonds due 2022.


Vedanta intends to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily to fund its offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding $750 million 9.50 percent bonds due 2018 and $1.2 billion 6.00 percent bonds due 2019.


The company also plans to use the proceeds to repay its other existing indebtedness.


Vedanta Resources announced the expiration and results of its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding $750 million 9.50 percent bonds due 2018 and $1.20 billion 6.00 percent bonds due 2019.


Vedanta has received and accepted for purchase about $370.87 million of the 2018 bonds and $425.03 million of the 2019 bonds. This excludes $227,000 of the 2018 bonds and $200,000 of the 2019 bonds that remain subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures. The tender offers expired on 24 January 2017.


Following the cancellation of validly tendered bonds, including bonds validly tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures, $378.91 million of the 2018 bonds and $774.77 million of the 2019 bonds will remain outstanding.


With this transaction, Vedanta has proactively refinanced part of its 2018 and 2019 maturities and extended average debt maturity.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,079 € 11,958 € 0,121 € +1,01% 25.01./09:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0033277061 A0BKZ0 12,14 € 2,61 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,49 € +2,80%  09:06
Düsseldorf 12,525 € +5,52%  09:13
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,00 $ +4,90%  12.01.17
München 12,325 € +4,72%  08:02
Berlin 12,325 € +4,72%  08:02
Frankfurt 12,317 € +1,97%  08:02
Stuttgart 12,079 € +1,01%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Vedanta Resources .. 23,88 08.07.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...