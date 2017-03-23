Vedanta -Cairn India Merger Approved By India Company Law Tribunal

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vedanta Resources":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc (VED.



L) Thursday said that the merger with its subsidiary Vedanta Ltd. with Cairn India Ltd. was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal.

The Mumbai bench of the tribunal approved the scheme of arrangement between Vedanta Limited and Cairn India Limited, and their respective shareholders and creditors. The company said it is awaiting the certified copy of the order.

