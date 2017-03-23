Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vedanta Resources":
Vedanta -Cairn India Merger Approved By India Company Law Tribunal
23.03.17 10:18
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc (VED.
L) Thursday said that the merger with its subsidiary Vedanta Ltd. with Cairn India Ltd. was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal.
The Mumbai bench of the tribunal approved the scheme of arrangement between Vedanta Limited and Cairn India Limited, and their respective shareholders and creditors. The company said it is awaiting the certified copy of the order.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,585 €
|9,113 €
|0,472 €
|+5,18%
|23.03./11:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0033277061
|A0BKZ0
|13,10 €
|3,91 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,838 €
|+3,36%
|12:07
|Frankfurt
|9,585 €
|+5,18%
|08:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,30 $
|+3,94%
|15.03.17
|Stuttgart
|9,712 €
|+3,75%
|11:25
|Düsseldorf
|9,616 €
|-0,12%
|08:04
|Berlin
|9,59 €
|-0,84%
|08:02
|München
|9,821 €
|-0,98%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Vedanta Resources die Rohstof.
|16.03.17
|8
|Vedanta Resources .. 23,88
|08.07.13