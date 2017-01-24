Erweiterte Funktionen



Vectura Receives IND Approval From FDA For Phase 1 Trial With VR647




24.01.17 08:46
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.

L), a device and formulation business for inhaled airways disease, said it has received an Investigational New Drug or IND approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial with VR647.


VR647 is a drug/device combination, using the AKITA JET smart nebuliser, for the delivery of nebulised budesonide for maintenance treatment and prophylactic therapy of asthma in children, aged 12 months to 8 years, for the U.S. market.


Vectura noted that the wholly-owned pipeline program seeks to significantly improve the currently available nebulised delivery of budesonide with a faster delivery time and better lung deposition where there is potential for reducing the dosage whilst maintaining similar efficacy, thereby reducing the risk of local and systemic side effects.


The company expects the Phase I pharmacokinetic study in adults to be initiated in the first half of 2017 and will inform the doses to be explored in a Phase 2 study in children planned for the second half of 2017. These studies will be conducted to support initiation of a Phase III study in the second half of 2018 with the NDA filing anticipated in 2020.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,63 € 1,57 € 0,06 € +3,82% 24.01./09:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B01D1K48 A0D8J4 2,29 € 1,43 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,63 € +3,82%  09:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,70 $ +1,80%  20.01.17
Stuttgart 1,563 € +0,19%  09:21
Berlin 1,601 € 0,00%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 Die Vectura Aktie 25.03.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...