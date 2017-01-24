Vectura Receives IND Approval From FDA For Phase 1 Trial With VR647

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.



L), a device and formulation business for inhaled airways disease, said it has received an Investigational New Drug or IND approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial with VR647.

VR647 is a drug/device combination, using the AKITA JET smart nebuliser, for the delivery of nebulised budesonide for maintenance treatment and prophylactic therapy of asthma in children, aged 12 months to 8 years, for the U.S. market.

Vectura noted that the wholly-owned pipeline program seeks to significantly improve the currently available nebulised delivery of budesonide with a faster delivery time and better lung deposition where there is potential for reducing the dosage whilst maintaining similar efficacy, thereby reducing the risk of local and systemic side effects.

The company expects the Phase I pharmacokinetic study in adults to be initiated in the first half of 2017 and will inform the doses to be explored in a Phase 2 study in children planned for the second half of 2017. These studies will be conducted to support initiation of a Phase III study in the second half of 2018 with the NDA filing anticipated in 2020.

