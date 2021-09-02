Erweiterte Funktionen



Vectron Systems - Return to profitability in H121




02.09.21 11:24
Edison Investment Research

Vectron’s H121 results benefited from an uptick in revenue in Q221 as COVID-19 pressures abated and customers sought to comply with German regulations for point of sale (POS) systems. Its 66% growth in revenue year-on-year resulted in a significant improvement in EBITDA profitability over the same period. To counter the unpredictability of POS system sales and exploit the growing trend for online transactions, Vectron has developed digital services to supplement its hardware. The ongoing adoption of these services will be key to driving recurring revenue and share price upside.

Bitte warten...