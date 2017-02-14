Vasco Data Security International Q4 Earnings Rise 6%
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vasco Data Security International (VDSI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $6.35 million, or $0.16 per share. This was up from $5.99 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $47.60 million. This was down from $50.89 million last year.
Vasco Data Security International earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $6.35 Mln. vs. $5.99 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.16 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -Revenue (Q4): $47.60 Mln vs. $50.89 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.5%
