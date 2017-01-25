Varian Medical Systems Reports 28% Retreat In Q1 Profit
25.01.17 22:39
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian Medical Systems (VAR) revealed earnings for first quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line declined to $70.3 million, or $0.75 per share. This was down from $97.2 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $763.3 million. This was up from $757.1 million last year.
Varian Medical Systems earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $70.3 Mln. vs. $97.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $763.3 Mln vs. $757.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 - $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $2.94 - $3.06
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,42 $
|90,30 $
|2,12 $
|+2,35%
|25.01./23:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92220P1057
|852812
|106,70 $
|73,18 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|NYSE
|92,42 $
|+2,35%
|22:00
|Frankfurt
|85,109 €
|+1,87%
|12:38
|Düsseldorf
|84,16 €
|+0,74%
|09:12
|München
|84,17 €
|+0,60%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|85,236 €
|0,00%
|21:35
