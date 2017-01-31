Valero Energy Corp. Reveals 57% Drop In Q4 Profit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Valero Energy":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp.



(VLO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line totaled $367 million, or $0.81 per share. This was down from $862 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $20.71 billion. This was up from $18.78 billion last year.

Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $367 Mln. vs. $862 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -57.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $1.79 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -54.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $20.71 Bln vs. $18.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.3%

