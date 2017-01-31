Valero Energy Corp. Reveals 57% Drop In Q4 Profit
31.01.17 13:14
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp.
(VLO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $367 million, or $0.81 per share. This was down from $862 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $20.71 billion. This was up from $18.78 billion last year.
Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $367 Mln. vs. $862 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -57.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $1.79 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -54.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $20.71 Bln vs. $18.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|63,905 €
|63,124 €
|0,781 €
|+1,24%
|31.01./14:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US91913Y1001
|908683
|67,60 €
|43,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|63,905 €
|+1,24%
|13:45
|Berlin
|63,59 €
|+1,99%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|64,00 €
|+1,77%
|13:18
|München
|63,44 €
|+0,75%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|63,33 €
|+0,68%
|09:53
|Stuttgart
|63,473 €
|+0,63%
|11:12
|NYSE
|68,23 $
|0,00%
|30.01.17
