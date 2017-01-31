Erweiterte Funktionen

Valero Energy Corp. Reveals 57% Drop In Q4 Profit




31.01.17 13:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp.

(VLO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $367 million, or $0.81 per share. This was down from $862 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $20.71 billion. This was up from $18.78 billion last year.


Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $367 Mln. vs. $862 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -57.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $1.79 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -54.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $20.71 Bln vs. $18.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
63,905 € 63,124 € 0,781 € +1,24% 31.01./14:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US91913Y1001 908683 67,60 € 43,01 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		63,905 € +1,24%  13:45
Berlin 63,59 € +1,99%  08:08
Frankfurt 64,00 € +1,77%  13:18
München 63,44 € +0,75%  08:01
Düsseldorf 63,33 € +0,68%  09:53
Stuttgart 63,473 € +0,63%  11:12
NYSE 68,23 $ 0,00%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
