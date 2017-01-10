Valeant To Acquire CeraVe, AcneFree And Ambi Skincare Brands For $1.3 Bln

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "L'Oréal":

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK) announced a definitive agreement with Valeant to acquire the skincare brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi for a cash purchase price of $1.3 billion. The three brands have annualized combined revenue of approximately $168 million.





Frédéric Rozé, CEO of L'Oréal USA, said: "These three brands, built on strong relationships with health professionals and widely distributed, will nearly double the revenue of our Active Cosmetics Division in the US and will help us satisfy the growing demand for active skincare at accessible prices."

