Valeant To Acquire CeraVe, AcneFree And Ambi Skincare Brands For $1.3 Bln




10.01.17 09:26
dpa-AFX


CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK) announced a definitive agreement with Valeant to acquire the skincare brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi for a cash purchase price of $1.3 billion. The three brands have annualized combined revenue of approximately $168 million.


Frédéric Rozé, CEO of L'Oréal USA, said: "These three brands, built on strong relationships with health professionals and widely distributed, will nearly double the revenue of our Active Cosmetics Division in the US and will help us satisfy the growing demand for active skincare at accessible prices."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
170,526 € 171,494 € -0,968 € -0,56% 10.01./11:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120321 853888 178,37 € 142,46 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		170,526 € -0,56%  11:02
Düsseldorf 171,40 € +1,03%  09:31
Nasdaq OTC Other 179,86 $ +0,56%  09.01.17
Berlin 170,74 € +0,37%  08:08
München 170,73 € 0,00%  08:09
Hannover 170,45 € -0,16%  08:01
Stuttgart 170,90 € -0,20%  10:04
Frankfurt 170,80 € -0,38%  10:36
Hamburg 170,45 € -0,53%  08:01
  = Realtime
