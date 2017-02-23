Erweiterte Funktionen



Vale Turns To Profit In Q4, Revenues Climb




23.02.17 12:17
dpa-AFX


BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Brazilian metals and mining company Vale S.

A. (VALE) Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $525 million, compared to a loss of $8.57 billion a year ago.


Underlying earnings were $2.72 billion, compared to loss of $1.03 billion last year. Underlying earnings per share were $0.53, compared to loss of $0.20 a year ago.


Adjusted EBITDA was $4.77 billion, compared to $1.39 billion in the prior year.


Net operating revenues climbed to $9.69 billion from $5.90 billion a year ago.


