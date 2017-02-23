Erweiterte Funktionen
Vale Turns To Profit In Q4, Revenues Climb
23.02.17 12:17
dpa-AFX
BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Brazilian metals and mining company Vale S.
A. (VALE) Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $525 million, compared to a loss of $8.57 billion a year ago.
Underlying earnings were $2.72 billion, compared to loss of $1.03 billion last year. Underlying earnings per share were $0.53, compared to loss of $0.20 a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA was $4.77 billion, compared to $1.39 billion in the prior year.
Net operating revenues climbed to $9.69 billion from $5.90 billion a year ago.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,953 €
|10,001 €
|-0,048 €
|-0,48%
|23.02./13:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BRVALEACNPA3
|897998
|10,50 €
|1,88 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,953 €
|-0,48%
|13:12
|Frankfurt
|9,949 €
|+0,11%
|13:12
|Stuttgart
|9,90 €
|+0,09%
|13:12
|Düsseldorf
|9,90 €
|0,00%
|08:13
|Xetra
|9,90 €
|-0,70%
|12:56
|Berlin
|9,95 €
|-1,49%
|08:05
|München
|9,776 €
|-1,76%
|10:49
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1049
|Schluß mit Südkurs
|12:35
|693
|CVRD, Danke vinhedo, auch ein.
|19.05.15