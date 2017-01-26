Erweiterte Funktionen



VMware Inc. Earnings Advance 12% In Q4




26.01.17 22:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $597 million, or $1.43 per share. This was up from $534 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $2.03 billion. This was up from $1.87 billion last year.


VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $597 Mln. vs. $534 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.6%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
87,99 $ 84,22 $ 3,77 $ +4,48% 27.01./18:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9285634021 A0MYC8 89,50 $ 43,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		83,33 € +5,84%  16:34
Stuttgart 82,70 € +5,32%  16:50
Frankfurt 82,032 € +4,87%  15:57
NYSE 87,99 $ +4,48%  18:50
München 81,84 € +3,57%  08:07
Berlin 82,06 € +3,45%  08:08
  = Realtime
