VMWare Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q4 Results, Stock Buyback




27.01.17 18:38
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of VMWare (VMW) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, with the cloud services company currently up by 3.9 percent after reaching its best intraday level in over a year.


The jump by VMWare comes after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and announced a $1.2 billion stock repurchase.


