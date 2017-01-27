Erweiterte Funktionen
VMWare Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q4 Results, Stock Buyback
27.01.17 18:38
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of VMWare (VMW) have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday, with the cloud services company currently up by 3.9 percent after reaching its best intraday level in over a year.
The jump by VMWare comes after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and announced a $1.2 billion stock repurchase.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,33 €
|78,73 €
|4,60 €
|+5,84%
|27.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9285634021
|A0MYC8
|89,50 $
|43,25 $
