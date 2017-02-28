Erweiterte Funktionen

Utilities Stocks Resume Recent Upward Trend




28.02.17 20:54
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Utilities stocks have moved higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, resuming a recent upward trend.

The Dow Jones Utilities Average is climbing by 1.1 percent to its best intraday level in almost seven months.


