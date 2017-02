Utilities Stocks Regain Ground But Seeing Continued Weakness

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Utilities stocks have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Wednesday.





The Dow Jones Utilities Average is down by 1.5 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in well over two months.

Within the utilities sector, Dominion Resources (D) is posting a steep loss after reporting weaker than expected fourth quarter earnings.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM