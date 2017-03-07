Urban Outfitters Inc. Q4 Earnings Retreat 12%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Urban Outfitters":

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc.



(URBN) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.

The company said its earnings came in at $64.29 million, or $0.55 per share. This was lower than $72.88 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.03 billion. This was up from $1.01 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $64.29 Mln. vs. $72.88 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q4): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%

