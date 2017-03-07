Urban Outfitters Inc. Q4 Earnings Retreat 12%
07.03.17 22:26
dpa-AFX
PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc.
(URBN) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings came in at $64.29 million, or $0.55 per share. This was lower than $72.88 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.03 billion. This was up from $1.01 billion last year.
Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $64.29 Mln. vs. $72.88 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q4): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,41 $
|25,68 $
|-0,27 $
|-1,05%
|08.03./00:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9170471026
|888903
|40,80 $
|24,29 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,33 €
|0,00%
|06.03.17
|Stuttgart
|24,225 €
|0,00%
|07.03.17
|Berlin
|23,98 €
|-0,08%
|07.03.17
|Frankfurt
|23,954 €
|-0,98%
|07.03.17
|München
|23,955 €
|-0,99%
|07.03.17
|Nasdaq
|25,41 $
|-1,05%
|07.03.17
|Düsseldorf
|23,925 €
|-1,10%
|07.03.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Ein Wert mit guten Aussichten.
|21.08.12