Erweiterte Funktionen


Update to Emergency Information MIC: XETR




03.08.20 09:50
Xetra Newsboard

The earlier reported technical problem in market data distribution for some products in the Xetra market (MIC: XETR) is a GUI display issue only. Market Data distribution over other interfaces or trading in general is not impacted. We are working hard to solve the GUI issue and will keep you updated. Information is also available on www.xetra.com. Please do not hesitate to contact Xetra Trading Helpline at +49-69-211-11400 for any questions you may have.

Aktuell
Bester German Tech Hot Stock besser als Big Pharma mit KI - Massives Kaufsignal
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Aktientip verlängert das Leben mit Künstlicher Intelligenz


Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Hot Stock mit starken Quartalszahlen - 17,25 Mio. $ Deal. 2.043% Coronavirus COVID-19 Aktientip nach 486% mit NanoRepro und 738% mit Co-Diagnostics

Global Care Capital Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:53 , Xetra Newsboard
Update-2 to Emergency Information MIC: XETR
10:01 , Xetra Newsboard
US65504LAL18: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
09:50 , Xetra Newsboard
Update to Emergency Information MIC: XETR
09:28 , Xetra Newsboard
Emergency Information MIC: XETR
09:24 , Xetra Newsboard
ZCB: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...