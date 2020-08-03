Update to Emergency Information MIC: XETR

The earlier reported technical problem in market data distribution for some products in the Xetra market (MIC: XETR) is a GUI display issue only. Market Data distribution over other interfaces or trading in general is not impacted. We are working hard to solve the GUI issue and will keep you updated. Information is also available on www.xetra.com. Please do not hesitate to contact Xetra Trading Helpline at +49-69-211-11400 for any questions you may have.