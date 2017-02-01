Unum Group Q4 Profit Advances 1%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Unum Group":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $232.4 million, or $1.00 per share. This was higher than $230.6 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.80 billion. This was up from $2.72 billion last year.

Unum Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $232.4 Mln. vs. $230.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM