Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Unum Group":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Unum Group Q4 Profit Advances 1%




01.02.17 22:41
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $232.4 million, or $1.00 per share. This was higher than $230.6 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $2.80 billion. This was up from $2.72 billion last year.


Unum Group earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $232.4 Mln. vs. $230.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q4): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,77 $ 45,43 $ 0,34 $ +0,75% 01.02./22:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US91529Y1064 872055 46,28 $ 23,99 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		40,719 € 0,00%  17.01.17
NYSE 45,77 $ +0,75%  22:02
München 42,515 € -0,46%  08:01
Düsseldorf 41,69 € -1,17%  09:33
Frankfurt 41,718 € -1,28%  09:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...