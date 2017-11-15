Unternehmensfinanzierung im Wandel - Herausforderungen für mittelständische Unternehmen

Hamburg (ots) - Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH hat in ihrem neuenTRIBRating Research-Bericht "Rating von mittelständischen Unternehmenin Deutschland" das veränderte Finanzierungsumfeld fürmittelständische Unternehmen sowie die Charakteristika dieserUnternehmen aus Rating-Perspektive untersucht.Anhaltende Unsicherheiten im Bankenbereich und strukturelleVerschiebungen des Finanzierungsbedarfs führen nach Einschätzung derRatingagentur zu einem zunehmenden Interesse von mittelständischenUnternehmen nach Kapitalmarktfinanzierungen. Auch auf politischer undregulatorischer Ebene wird eine zunehmende bankenunabhängigeFinanzierung von KMU vorangetrieben.Durch die stärkere Kapitalmarktorientierung wird es gemäß derStudie für mittelständische Unternehmen künftig wesentlich wichtiger,die Kreditwürdigkeit durch ein externes Rating einer von Investorenakzeptierten Ratingagentur zu dokumentieren. Von wesentlicherBedeutung für die Akzeptanz der Ratings sind risikoadäquate undstabile Ratings.Eine auf mittelständische Unternehmen ausgerichtete Ratingmethodiksetzt aus Sicht der Ratingagentur ein umfassendes Verständnis derCharakteristika dieser Unternehmen voraus. Die Charakteristika könnensich auf sämtliche Strukturen und Prozesse beziehen. Die im Vergleichzu großen multinationalen Unternehmen geringere Größe von KMU kanngemäß der Analyse sowohl zu Vor- als auch zu Nachteilen beim Ratingführen.Die Ratingagentur geht davon aus, dass der Bedarf vonmittelständischen Unternehmen an Kapitalmarktfinanzierungen weiterzunehmen wird. Auf Basis von transparenten, risiko-adäquaten undstabilen Bewertungen des Kreditrisikos wird auch das Interesse derInvestoren an dieser Anlageklasse wieder ansteigen, sodass dieKapitalmarkttransaktionen von KMU nach Einschätzung der Analystenweiter zunehmen werden und Kapitalmarktfinanzierungen zukünftig zumwichtigen Finanzierungsbaustein dieser Unternehmen werden.Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 alsunabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und AllianzGruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittentenund Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr.1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit RatingAgency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit AssessmentInstitution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes(ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.Die Moody's Gruppe hält eine Minderheitsbeteiligung an Euler HermesRating.Weitere Informationen zu Euler Hermes Rating und TRIBRating findenSie unter www.eulerhermes-rating.com bzw. www.tribrating.com.© 2017 Euler Hermes Rating GmbH ("EHRG") and/or its licensors andaffiliates. All rights reserved.CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY EHRG ARE EHRG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THERELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBTOR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE EHRG'SCURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES,CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. EHRG DEFINESCREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OFISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THEEVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK,INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, ORPRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S OPINIONS INCLUDED INEHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT.CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NEITHER A PROSPECTUS NOR ASUBSTITUTE FOR INFORMATION ASSEMBLED AND PRESENTED BY COMPANIES ORISSUERS FOR INVESTORS REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF A SECURITY OR FORASSESSING THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF A RATED ENTITY. CREDIT RATINGS ANDEHRG'S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT ORFINANCIAL ADVICE, AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE,SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOREHRG'S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FORANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. EHRG ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHESITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACHINVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, CONDUCT ITS OWN INDEPENDENT ANALYSES,CREDIT ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER VERIFICATIONS AND EVALUATIONS OF EACHSECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS AND EHRG'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FORUSE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATEFOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE EHRG'S CREDIT RATINGS OR EHRG'SPUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOUSHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDINGBUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAYBE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED,TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FORSUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORMOR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT EHRG'SPRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.All information contained herein is obtained by EHRG from sourcesbelieved by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of thepossibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors,however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" withoutwarranty of any kind. EHRG adopts all necessary measures so that theinformation it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficientquality and from sources EHRG considers to be reliable including,when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, EHRG isnot an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify orvalidate information received in the rating process or in preparingthe EHRG publications.Please note that summaries of contracts, laws and other documentscontained in any EHRG publication, rating report or other materialscannot replace careful study of the relevant complete texts.EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to anyperson or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, orincidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connectionwith the information contained herein or the use of or inability touse any such information, even if EHRG or any of its directors,officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliersis advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages,including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospectiveprofits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevantfinancial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit ratingassigned by EHRG. The limitations do not apply to the extent thatfraud, intent or any other type of liability cannot be excludedand/or limited under applicable law.EHRG and its directors, officers, employees, agents,representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for anydirect or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person orentity, on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond thecontrol of, EHRG or any of its directors, officers, employees,agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or inconnection with the information contained herein or the use of orinability to use any such information. The limitations do not applyto the extent that fraud, intent or any other type of liabilitycannot be excluded and/or limited under applicable law.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS,COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSEOF ANY SUCH RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADEBY EHRG IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.The dissemination and use of an EHRG rating report may beprohibited by law in certain jurisdictions. Any persons who come intothe possession of such information should inquire about and complywith any prohibitions that may be in place. EHRG assumes no liabilityof any kind with respect to such dissemination and use of any ratingin any jurisdiction whatsoever.Euler Hermes Rating GmbHPressekontakt:Presse/Euler Hermes Rating GmbH:Ralf Garrn - ralf.garrn@eulerhermes-rating.comFriedensallee 25422763 HamburgTel.: 040 8834-640Fax: 040 8834-6413www.eulerhermes-rating.comOriginal-Content von: Euler Hermes Rating GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell