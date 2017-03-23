Universal Plans 4,000 More Hotel Rooms For Orlando

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Comcast":

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Universal Orlando has reportedly filed documents to develop a 4,000-room hotel at Wet 'n Wild water park's property that was closed last year.





According to plans filed with the City of Orlando, Universal intends to develop the 63 acre parcel as a 4,000-room hotel complex. The proposal for the former Wet 'n Wild land, codenamed Project 566, also includes three parking garages.

According to reports, Project 566, with a case number MPL2017-00017, is a "Framework Master Plan for redevelopment of Wet N Wild property." It covers both the water park itself, which was located west of Universal Blvd and south of International Drive, and its larger parking lots, which were located on the other side of Universal Blvd, across from the water park.

The company has not set any name, theme, or opening date for the new hotel.

Further, Universal is adding 400 rooms to Cabana Bay Beach Resort, in the form of two towers, as well as constructing the new 600-room Aventura Hotel for 2018.

