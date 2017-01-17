Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 51%
17.01.17 12:20
dpa-AFX
MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $2.04 billion, or $2.11 per share. This was up from $1.35 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $47.52 billion. This was up from $43.59 billion last year.
Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.04 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.11 vs. $1.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q4): $47.52 Bln vs. $43.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.0%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 - $9.60 Full year revenue guidance: $197 - $199 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|152,00 €
|151,36 €
|0,64 €
|+0,42%
|17.01./14:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US91324P1021
|869561
|157,92 €
|96,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|152,00 €
|+0,42%
|13:45
|Xetra
|153,25 €
|+0,46%
|13:02
|NYSE
|161,80 $
|0,00%
|13.01.17
|Stuttgart
|151,451 €
|-0,27%
|08:04
|Berlin
|151,59 €
|-0,31%
|14:05
|Hamburg
|151,23 €
|-0,38%
|08:01
|Hannover
|151,23 €
|-0,38%
|08:01
|München
|151,22 €
|-0,55%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|151,04 €
|-0,57%
|09:42
|Frankfurt
|151,379 €
|-0,76%
|13:15
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|8
|UnitedHealth Group
|12:28
|35
|Gesundheitsreform USA
|06.03.16
|4
|UnitedHealth
|26.12.09