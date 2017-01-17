Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UnitedHealth Group":
 Aktien      OS    


Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 51%




17.01.17 12:20
dpa-AFX


MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $2.04 billion, or $2.11 per share. This was up from $1.35 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $47.52 billion. This was up from $43.59 billion last year.


Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $2.04 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.11 vs. $1.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q4): $47.52 Bln vs. $43.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 - $9.60 Full year revenue guidance: $197 - $199 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
152,00 € 151,36 € 0,64 € +0,42% 17.01./14:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US91324P1021 869561 157,92 € 96,43 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		152,00 € +0,42%  13:45
Xetra 153,25 € +0,46%  13:02
NYSE 161,80 $ 0,00%  13.01.17
Stuttgart 151,451 € -0,27%  08:04
Berlin 151,59 € -0,31%  14:05
Hamburg 151,23 € -0,38%  08:01
Hannover 151,23 € -0,38%  08:01
München 151,22 € -0,55%  08:00
Düsseldorf 151,04 € -0,57%  09:42
Frankfurt 151,379 € -0,76%  13:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 UnitedHealth Group 12:28
35 Gesundheitsreform USA 06.03.16
4 UnitedHealth 26.12.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...