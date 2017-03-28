Erweiterte Funktionen

United Utilities FY Underlying Profit To Be Moderately Higher Than Prior Year




28.03.17 08:25
dpa-AFX


WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group plc (UU.

L, UUGRY.PK) reported that its current trading is in line with the group's expectations for the year ending 31 March 2017. Underlying operating profit for 2016/17 is expected to be moderately higher than 2015/16. Reported operating profit will be impacted by costs relating to non-household retail market reform and also restructuring within the business.


Group revenue is expected to be slightly lower than last year, reflecting the accounting impact of Water Plus business retail joint venture, which completed on 1 June 2016, partly offset by allowed regulatory revenue changes.


United Utilities will announce its 2016/17 full year results on 25 May 2017. The Group noted that it expects a small increase in net debt at 31 March 2017 compared with the position at 30 September 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



