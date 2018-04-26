United States Steel stock: This was not expected at all

Donald Trump’s announcement of punitive tariffs for aluminium and steel from almost all foreign sources, led to outstanding mood on the investor’s side of US Steel. The stock skyrocketed by 30 % after March’s announcement. However, the investors were quite hasty, because by now the stock has lost all these gains. The mood spoiled even more by the tariffs, which were ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.